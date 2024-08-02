Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, visited Rosevale Care Home where his Grandma, Millie, was cared for until just before the pandemic.

This visit came after he celebrated Yorkshire Day at York Minster.

Reflecting on the service, he said: "It is the people of Yorkshire that make it such a great place, so it felt right that we visited a thriving community."

Luke Charters with his late Grandma Millie (Image: Supplied)

Luke was given a tour of the renovated care home, welcomed by the staff and residents who fondly remembered his Grandma.

He said: "My grandma would have been incredibly proud of me being elected.

"I want to ensure that every part of our community feels listened to so I will be spending summer recess across the constituency."

The MP went on to host his first "chat with Charters" there with residents.

He expressed his admiration for the staff, especially Jenny, who has worked at Rosevale for 23 years and cared for Millie.