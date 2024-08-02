Yorvale’s Vanilla with Vanilla Pod and Blueberry Waffle flavours were both awarded 1 star in the Ice cream and sorbet category, marking another year of wins for the company.

The awards, hosted by The Guild of Fine Foods, seeks to recognise excellence in food and drink manufacturing, with a panel of judges looking at quality, appearance, texture and, most importantly, taste.

NPD and Production manager Ross Harwood said: “It’s such a pleasure to be recognised again at the Great Taste Awards. Our mission to make fantastic tasting ice cream drives everything we do and we’re delighted that the judges got a flavour of that passion in our product.”

Yorvale has been manufacturing premium ice cream from its herd of Friesian cows since 1989, and today supplies restaurants, cafes, theatres and attractions across the UK via a network of trusted distribution partners.

Founder Ian Buxton said: “We’ve been in business a long time but we never take for granted the need to keep evolving. Our customers are always looking for quality and continuing to be recognised at the Great Taste Awards really helps us showcase ours.”