The planning committee of City of York approved a scheme from Persimmon Homes for 162 new homes off Hull Road when it met yesterday (Thursday).

The York-based developer first submitted plans for the scheme in 2015, with it undergoing several revisions following consultation with nearby residents, councillors and council officials.

At Thursday’s meeting of the planning committee, all the members voted to approve the application, which promises a mix of homes for local families, first-time buyers, and downsizers.

Some 49 homes (30%) will either be transferred to a local housing association or sold as First Homes at a discount of between 30 and 40 percent.

The site is allocated for housing in the York Local Plan and was recommended for approval by the council’s planning team.

All homes will feature electric vehicle chargers and air-source heat pumps, meaning the development will exceed current building regulations and will be ‘gas-free’.

The development will achieve a significant biodiversity net gain of 69% through a combination of on-site enhancements and off-site woodland planting.

Properties will range from 1 to 4 bedrooms including apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

Residents will also have access to nearly 3 acres of public open space, including a children's play area.

To support local homebuyers, Persimmon has offered to commit to a period of exclusivity for both local people and key workers on open market dwellings before they go on general sale.

£1.45 million will be provided for local education with other contributions going towards the NHS, sport provision, new bus stops and a new children’s play area.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We’re pleased that committee members have voted to reaffirm the Council’s recommendation for approval.

“This development will provide a range of house types for young people, families and downsizers alike with excellent access to local amenities.

“We all know the difficulties local people, particularly families have faced to get on the property ladder in the city, so we’re pleased to be playing our role in delivering new homes for the people of York.”