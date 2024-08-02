A MAN has been arrested after police swooped in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say that during CID and Scarborough police patrols on the Barrowcliff Estate in Scarborough, officers had made a drugs arrest.
A police spokseman said: "At just before 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (August 1) officers had cause to stop a car driving along Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.
"The passenger, a 23-year-old Scarborough man, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
"The suspect is currently in the cells as the investigation progresses."
