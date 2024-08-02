The county's police force say that during CID and Scarborough police patrols on the Barrowcliff Estate in Scarborough, officers had made a drugs arrest.

A police spokseman said: "At just before 2.30pm on Thursday afternoon (August 1) officers had cause to stop a car driving along Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough.

"The passenger, a 23-year-old Scarborough man, has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"The suspect is currently in the cells as the investigation progresses."