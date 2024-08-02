THERE are reports coming in of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.

There's been a crash on the M62 in North Yorkshire and all traffic is being temporarily held with stationary traffic after a crash involving a van and a car on the M62 westbound from juntion 34 the A19 for Selby and Doncaster to junction 33 the A162 for Ferrybridge Services.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

More to follow.