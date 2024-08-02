POLICE have closed a road in North Yorkshire after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say Waterstead Lane is currently closed in Whitby due to a crash last night (August 1).
A police spokesman said: “The road is blocked and emergency services are on scene currently.”
Updates to follow.
