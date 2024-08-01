North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for an individual after a theft at Give The Dog a Bone in Fossgate.

They said that they think the person in the CCTV image may have information that could help them with their investigation.

Officers are asking people to email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help their investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC1338 Simms-Williamson

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240137809 when passing on information.