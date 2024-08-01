York St John University gave Edwards an honorary degree in 2019.

The university takes nominations for honorary degrees and awards them to ‘persons of distinction’ who have made a major contribution and earned national and international distinction in their field.

His degree was presented to him by former university chancellor and then Archbishop of York - John Sentamu.

On July 29, the former presenter was charged by the Metropolitan Police with making indecent images of children.

Edwards pleaded guilty to the charges in Westminster Magistrates' Court, on Wednesday (July 31).

In response to the ongoing legal proceedings, a spokesperson for York St John University said: "York St John University recognised Huw Edwards with an honorary degree in 2019 for his services to national news broadcasting.

"Subsequently, the university has had no engagement with him.

"In light of the outcome of legal proceedings on Wednesday, July 31, our Honorary Awards Committee has begun the process to review Mr Edwards' honorary degree with a recommendation that it is rescinded."