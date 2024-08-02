Ainsty Ales of Acaster Malbis was founded in 2010 and last year won the York Press Small Business of the Year Award, which added to it receiving the Gold for Cool Cita in the SIBA (Society For Independent Brewers and Associates Awards).

The brewery is noted for its quality craft beers including Cool Citra, Bantam Best, Northern Lights, Flummoxed Farmer and Ainsty Assassin.

Former owner Andy Herrington told the Press he believed he won because of how the business developed various strategies post-Covid.

“We’ve pivoted the business, tightened up on cost of production and focussed on selling to venues in and around York.

“Hopefully, this award will remind and encourage owners and managers of all kinds of venues in York to support local and independent. This in turn will help us grow the business and move forward.”

Earlier this year, Ainsty Ales attracted a six figure investment from a group of local entrepreneurs and Andy later left the business to move into the security industry.

Husband and wife team Stuart and Lyndsay Weston are now managing the business and became shareholders, alongside the new owners. (Image: pic supplied)

Investors include local business owners Nick Ivel, Jon Greenwood MBE, Sean Wilkinson, Ian Walker and Dave Smith. The consortium aims to grow the Ainsty Ales brand and continue its popular Friday evening taproom events in Acaster Malbis.

Stuart Weston, brewmaster at Ainsty Ales, said: “My wife Lyndsay and I have worked together for years and we’re so excited for this new opportunity to be part of an amazing brand like Ainsty Ales.”

Lyndsay, sales and operations director, said: “We’ve had 26 years in the pub trade and both Stuart and I are using our vast experience in this industry to help drive the Ainsty Ales business forward.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Stuart explained: “Our dream is to combine our passion for pubs and customers, with our love for creating amazing local beer using traditional methods.”

The brewery has just bought a new brewing vessel to help boost production.

The business says the award led to an ‘uplift’ in sales, with more followers on social media and customers at its taproom events. Suppliers and customers offered their congratulations.

“Winning an esteemed award from The Press is a real testament to the love people have for the Ainsty Ales brand.”

New managing director Jon Greenwood MBE says recent investment shows commitment to the brewery and its future growth.

He said: “Local people and visitors alike enjoy the sense of community the taproom creates every Friday evening in Acaster Malbis.”

Local entrepreneur Nick Ivel said: “I’ve lived in the Ainsty area for over 20 years and this is an important local brand that we all want to see thrive.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Co-investor Sean Wilkinson, a hospitality entrepreneur, added: “I’m fulfilling a lifetime ambition to be involved with brewing. Taking on this award-winning brand with a growing national presence is so exciting and as a team we’re committed to its future success. Craft beer is a £1.7bn industry in the UK and we plan on growing Ainsty Ales to offer beer enthusiasts everywhere more bold beers.”

Ian Walker added: “The new Ainsty Ales ownership is focussed on team, product and delivery, with each of us bringing different skills, knowledge and facets to the venture.”

