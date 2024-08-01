As The Press previously reported, the celebrations date back to 1975 - to mark the boundaries of the former Ridings of Yorkshire, with different towns and cities in Yorkshire getting to host the civic event every year, with it first coming to York in 1985.

The day began with civic parties from across the county gather at the historic Mansion House in St Helen's Square, the ceremonial home of the Lord Mayor of York.

Yorkshire' civic parties led a procession from Mansion House to York Minster (Image: Harry Booth)

The Yorkshire Society co-hosted the celebrations, and oversaw the civic procession - which ended in a service at York Minster.

During the Minster service, the ceremonial "handing over" of the Yorkshire flag from council to council was conducted.

After the handing over, each council adds its coat of arms to the flag as a record of their year.

The ceremonial handing over of the Yorkshire flag occurred in York Minster (Image: Harry Booth)

The Yorkshire Society said it was the third time for York to host the occasion.

City of York Council's leader, Claire Douglas, said that coordinating the celebrations "has been a collaborative effort".

The civic parties then went on to have a traditional dinner together, The Yorkshire Society’s ‘Man of the Year 2024’, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, led a presentation to the parties.

York Maze joined in on the festivities as the attractions owner, Tom Pearcy, jumped into a "giant" Yorkshire pudding - filled with 2,000 litres of gravy - dressed as "Yorkshire-man".

York Maze owner Tom Pearcy jumped into a giant Yorkshire Pudding filled with gravy (Image: Supplied)

Elsewhere, Parliament Street was host to the Little Bird Artisan Market.

The market - recently seen in Acomb - will be in the city centre until Sunday (August 4). It is running each day from 10am to 5pm.

Visit York also launched York Trailblazers on Yorkshire Day, working with York Civic Trust on the creation of sculpture trails. They said the sculptures paid tribute to local pioneers such as WH Auden, Mary Ward, town planner June Hargreaves and Michael Rowntree.

In York, Blue Bell landlord and owner, John Pybus, hosted the third Yorkshire Day games at his pub.

He said: "The day is all about having fun with friends, drinking plenty of ale and celebrating all things Yorkshire."