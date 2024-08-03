In York, there are so many Japanese restaurants to try, bursting with flavourful dishes – from beef ribeye udon ramen to tasty dumplings.

With this in mind, here are some of the best Japanese restaurants to try in the city to treat your tastebuds, according to Tripadvisor reviews.

Tripadvisor’s top-rated Japanese restaurants in York

Sora Sky Bar

Location: 2 Rougier Street, Malmaison Hotel York, York, YO90 1UU

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 749 reviews

A guest who visited for their birthday wrote: “Amazing food, great drinks, superb service! We came here for my birthday! The food was so good, Ben was great, very attentive and helpful. Highly recommend!”

Another added: “Quick and efficient service from Alfie at the bar, made our experience enjoyable ! Atmospheric and pleasant place to visit especially when the weather is nice."

Shiitakeya

Location: 19 Walmgate, York, YO1 9TX

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 from 139 reviews

One customer said: “Small but lovely japanese restaurant just out of the centre. Nice friendly staff. We had the chicken and beef sizzlers with rice, very nice indeed.”

This couple posted: “Went to Shiitakeya with my husband and both the service and food was amazing. I had the chicken yaki upon and it was, hands down, the best chicken I've had. My husband had the ribeye udon ramen and it he said he'd only had better in Japan. Definitely worth a visit!”

Ippuku Tea House

Location: 15 Blake Street, York, YO1 8QJ

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 161 reviews

Someone shared: “The food here is really special- fresh and delicious, and the portions are very generous. Vegan and gluten free options are available, and the staff are knowledgeable about any dietary restrictions you might have. The cakes are amazing too, and the tea selection is lovely. Add in the gorgeous decor and lovely setting, and this is one of the best places to eat in York!”

A user also put: “Yummy yummy tastes like back to Asia. its hard to find the authentic food like this in uk. the little shop is just right across the street of McDs.”

YUZU Street Food

Location: Unit 6 Enterprise Complex, Walmgate, York, YO1 9TT

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 142 reviews

One person commented: “We were in Brew York for a drink and smelled some of the food passing and decided to check the menu and I'm very glad we did!

"The food was reasonably priced, arrived pretty quickly and it was absolutely delicious. Good vegetarian and vegan options too. I really recommend the salt and pepper hash browns. I'd certainly return next time I visit York.”

Sushi & Bowl

Location: 3 Lendal, York, YO1 8AQ

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 33 reviews

This customer shared: “My partner is a sushi lover and spotted this place, so we went for our lunch during our weekend visit to York and have to say we were both very impressed. The food was first rate, the wasabi prawns were excellent and the pork was awesome. The service was excellent all the staff were very pleasant and more than happy to answer questions about menu item. Highly recommended and well worth a visit."

Another said: “Excellent 10/10 - authentic sushi restaurant. I have been waiting for a sushi place like this to open in york.

"The prices varied depending on what you were ordering and the service was excellent . We will be back.”