Using some of the best regionally sourced spirits, including York Gin and Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka, the new menu promises an innovative drinking experience that remains true to its roots.

Located in the heart of York, overlooking Knavesmire Strays, Elmbank has recently undergone a multi-million refurbishment to become part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking the arrival of the brand in the city.

Like the refurb, which was designed with reference to local heritage, the new cocktail menu has close ties to the region, featuring a variety of local ingredients that provide a sophisticated and refreshing twist on some of the well-known classics.

Included in the new menu are a selection of vodka-based cocktails which feature Dutch Barn Vodka from Ellers Farm Distillery, which is just north-east of Stamford Bridge. Made from locally sourced apples, Dutch Barn Vodka is known for its crisp, smooth taste and subtle sweetness.

Cocktail highlights include ‘Yorkshire Sunset’, a refined twist on the classic cosmopolitan, Orchard Trio, an apple-centric delight which combines the smoothness of Dutch Barn Vodka with tangy apple flavours, and ‘Orchard Bliss’, a light and refreshing tipple featuring elderflower, elderberry liqueur, lemon juice, cloudy apple and fresh mint.

The new menu also includes a variety of gin-based cocktails featuring York Gin, the well-known and popular, award-winning independent distillery.

Included in the gin selection is ‘Summer in the City’, a zesty mix of Lemon Gin, Fever-Tree Sicilian Lemonade and prosecco, ‘Rhubarb Collins’ a refreshing cocktail which combines rhubarb gin with elderflower cordial, soda water, lime juice and summer fruits, and ‘The York 75’, which offers an elegant twist on the classic French 75.

For those seeking a non-alcoholic tipple, the menu also includes ‘York Zero’, a sophisticated non-alcoholic beverage which includes York Zero paired with Fever-Tree Pink Grapefruit soda and garnished with rosemary and pink grapefruit.

Maya Gervais, Food and Beverage Supervisor at Elmbank Hotel said: "We’re delighted to be launching our new cocktail menu to guests this Yorkshire Day which celebrates the region’s roots and craftsmanship.

“We’ve worked closely with local distilleries to create cocktails that not only taste exceptional but give people the opportunity to experience local flavours.

“Whether you’re one of our much-loved locals or a first-time visitor to the city, we’d love to invite you to celebrate with us at Elmbank.”

The new cocktail menu will be available from Thursday August 1. For more information visit: https://www.elmbankhotel.com/.