The Harrogate Velvetiser Café is set to have an in-store bakery in August, making the move a first for the company.

It will see the launch of several exciting new bakery items added to the café menu in the town which have all been developed in-house and are based on dishes available at the Hotel Chocolat restaurant in Saint Lucia, reports The Grocer.

See new bakery treats at Harrogate's Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Café

Just some of the sweat bakery goods include a Hazlenut Crownie (described as a cross between a brownie and a cookie) a Chocolatier’s Carrot Cake and a Cacao Pod Pastry.

But if you have more of a savoury taste, new pasties include Caribbean Chicken Curry, Piton Pulled Pork and Soufriere Spinach flavours.

It comes as new Hotel Chocolat owner Mars announced its store investment plans.

Mars acquired the high street chocolatier for £534 million in November 2023.

The Harrogate location isn’t the only Velvetiser Café in Yorkshire to be opening a new bakery, with Leeds Trinity and Leeds Springs also getting the latest additions, The Grocer has confirmed.

Elsewhere, a fourth bakery in the Ilkley Velvetiser Café is set to open in late September.

Ian Mackie, head of Velvetiser Café commented: “This launch represents a significant milestone for the Velvetiser Café, as we expand our offerings to include a diverse and delectable menu inspired by our commitment to quality and innovation

“Each item is crafted with care and precision, using the finest ingredients, sourced responsibly, reflecting our dedication to ethical and sustainable practices.”

Mackie added: “We cannot wait for our customers to experience the unique flavours and the exceptional quality that define Hotel Chocolat.”

Hotel Chocolat executive development chef David Demaison explained: “We spent months obsessing, finessing, and taste-testing, before settling on just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry, and more.

“Now, our imaginative menu is ready to savour. A collection of chocolate and savoury creations designed to delight at breakfast, lunch, and every other moment besides.

“Wake up to a flaky chocolatine, with two of our sophisticated, high-cacao chocolate batons encased within. Spend your lunchtime with an authentic Rabot Original savoury pastry, in one of three recipes.

“And elevate your afternoon with a Beyond a Brownie – luxuriantly chocolatey and loaded with fillings inspired by our best-loved chocolates. I look forward to seeing our customers enjoy these new offerings, which are a true testament to our passion.”

Mars has also revealed proposals to open 25 new Hotel Chocolat stores across the UK in 2025.