A MAN has suffered what are thought to be life-threatening injuries in a crash in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police say the crash happened at about 4.10pm in Bridlington yesterday (July 31) when a car collided with a cyclist on the roundabout where Quay Road meets Station Avenue.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries, where he currently remains.
Anyone that witnessed the collision, or has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 360 of August 31.
