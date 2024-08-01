Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2024 Special Release is the fifth bottling in a limited run of releases that are launched annually to celebrate the iconic day.

Spirit of Yorkshire's Whisky Director Joe Clark said of the launch: "This year, it's all about layers. Four different cask types have been delicately married together.

"Shaved, toasted and re-charred ex-red wine casks take the lead, forming a fruity base that's soft and elegant in nature. Ex-Madeira casks add waves of peaches and cream mid-palate, with ex-Sherry and ex-New Oak casks bringing richness, complexity, and balance."

Joe continued: “Yorkshire Day 2024 Special Release is fruity and complex, with flavours of wine gums, brioche, stone fruit and baking spices. We welcomed over 500 people to the distillery's Open and Cask Owner days over the weekend and everyone was blown away by this special release.

"With only 1500 bottles available, Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2024 is amongst our rarest whisky releases to date and it's highly likely that it will sell out quickly."

Filey Bay Yorkshire Day 2024, 55% abv, also features a new cut-away carton that showcases the whisky's bespoke embossed bottle and the colour of the spirit whilst telling the story of the Yorkshire farm distillery's journey.

It costs £95 and is available exclusively from the distillery shop and online at spiritofyorkshire.com. It is also available in selected specialist whisky bars to buy by the dram.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery. Located at Hunmanby, it is one of only a few that uses 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky, which is available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.