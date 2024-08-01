The 200-year-old family-controlled business has seen international demand for its products rise 150% over the last year.

This increase, spearheaded by the relaunch of Old Peculier in the USA with Iron Horse Beverage last year, has also seen the brewery ship growing quantities and range in orders to countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Italy Sweden, Canada and Poland.

This means Theakston is now on track for its most successful year of exports since 1983, with figures for the first half of 2024 already exceeding the business’s total exports for 2023.

Chairman Simon Theakston said: “Yorkshire Day feels the perfect time to take stock, reflect and most importantly celebrate the international success we’ve experienced over the last 12 months.

“As a family run business, we’re proud to know people enjoy our product not only in our heartland in the North but across the country, and beyond.

"With fans of our beers all over the world, we have the opportunity to not only supply them but also be ambassadors for our home county of Yorkshire. This ability to showcase the fruits of the land, including finest quality barley from local farms, is an honour not lost on any of us here at the brewery.

“The demand we’ve seen, in particular from the USA, since our relaunch to the market last year has been fantastic. Interest from new territories some as far afield as Taiwan and others more local such as the Channel Islands is also really encouraging.

"We are planning to continue this growth which is a credit not just to the brewing team for creating such consistently high-quality beer but also the worldwide reputation for British brewed beer."

Simon added: "Perhaps the most interesting international destination we’ve sent our beer to is Mexico, where Theakston Old Peculier is establishing a fast-growing following.”

