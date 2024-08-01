North Yorkshire Police said a gold bracelet was taken from Ramsdens in Market Street on June 3.

Officers said "a man distracted staff and snatched the bracelet before leaving the store".

The force has now released a CCTV image of a man, who they believe may have information that could help them with their investigation.

Those who can help are asked to email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12240097848.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240097848 when passing on information.