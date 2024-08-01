Gold jewellery has been stolen from a city centre shop in York.
North Yorkshire Police said a gold bracelet was taken from Ramsdens in Market Street on June 3.
Officers said "a man distracted staff and snatched the bracelet before leaving the store".
The force has now released a CCTV image of a man, who they believe may have information that could help them with their investigation.
Those who can help are asked to email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident 12240097848.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240097848 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article