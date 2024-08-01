The Thorpe Dental Group has applied to City of York Council to replace an existing surgery based in a bungalow, with a larger two-storey facility.

Planning documents say the scheme at 30 Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe, would improve parking on the site, improve services, and better fit the area.

“The surgery will be increasing capacity while focusing on improving user experience, quality and standards,” they explained.

“The new facility will offer spacious and varied treatments which including additional surgery rooms over the existing bungalow facilities.”

Overall, the interior of the building would increase from 62m2 to 140m2 on the 347m2 site area, with staffing increasing from 5ftes to 7ftes.

The current bungalow did not offer adequate space or facilities suitable for the practice that primarily serves residents in the nearby village.

Recommending approval, the application concluded the scheme would “create a long-standing asset to the village.”

Car and cycle parking would improve and the replacement building would architecturally better suit the village.

It added: “The improved facilities of the Dental surgery will benefit the village and the streetscape and would be an asset to the primary streets of Bishopthorpe. We believe the scheme fully complies with local and national policy.”