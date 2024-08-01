North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a bicycle in Blake Street in York.

A police spokesman said: "It happened on the afternoon of April 30 when the Trek Mountain bike in teal was stolen.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Please email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk with any information.

"Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident 12240075286."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.