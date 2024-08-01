Tower Vets is holding its Dog Fete on Saturday August 10 on York’s Knavesmire with canine capers from 10am until 4pm following the success of the practice’s first such event last summer.

There’ll be a fun dog show with a variety of classes to enter, where the hunt will be on to find the dog with the waggiest tail as well as the best rescue, the scruffiest mutt and the best biscuit catcher.

Other categories include the most obedient puppy, the best junior handler, the best senior, the cutest pup and the best paw shaker. All the prize winners will go head-to-head at the end of the afternoon to discover who is best in show.

Continuing the fun, there will be hay bale racing, a mini-York dog park, and have-a-go activities with the Tailwaggers Dog Display Team along with demonstrations by their clever pups.

Breed fans will be able to attend meet-ups with like-minded owners, with Huskies and Malamutes, Labradors and Retrievers, Spaniels, Shih Tzus, Schnauzers, Chihuahuas and dogs over 40kg among the groups represented.

(Image: pic supplied)

The Tower Vets team will be answering pet healthcare questions in the Woof Wellbeing Tent and giving a talk about dog first aid. Dogs Trust and Snooties Groomers will also be on hand to share advice on building independence in dogs and training, as well as grooming tips and tricks.

There’ll be street food for sale and shopping opportunities from the Doggy Marketplace.

Tower Vets’ Lucy Wood said this year’s event is raising funds for Support Dogs UK, a charity that supports children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and disability.

Lucy said: “We’re delighted to be holding our second ever Dog Fete which promises to be bigger and even better than last year. We’re really looking forward to seeing lots of Tower Vets clients and their four-legged companions and will hopefully meet lots of new pets as well.

(Image: pic supplied)

“Everyone is welcome. There’ll be lots of fun activities to watch or take part in, and we’re delighted to be working with the Tailwaggers Dog Display Team who are adding a bit of adrenalin fun into the mix.”

The Dog Fete is free to attend and will take place at Knavesmire from 10am to 4pm. The dog show starts at 10.20am and costs £3 per class to enter.