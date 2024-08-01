BioScape of Seaton Ross near York has designed a special planter which Transpennine Express (TPE) has installed at Northallerton station.

It diverts rainwater falling into guttering and holds it before releasing it slowly into drains over time.

The rail company, which runs many stations across northern England including Malton, Selby and Thirsk, is considering installing similar planters at its other sites.

The planter includes a bee hotel, native wildflower planting and deadwood zones which can be used as a refuge and habitat for pollinators and other insects.

Terry Smithson, head of nature based solutions at BioScapes, said: “It’s great to work with TransPennine Express as they enhance the area for biodiversity as well as enhancing the customer experience.

"There are new requirements on water companies, local authorities and lead local flood authorities to clean our waters and the SuDS system that we’ve installed here will take water off the roof and filter it through a specially developed soil.

"The plants will help to clean that water as well, so that when it comes out of the bottom of the unit, back into the drains, it’s much cleaner and much better for our waterways.”

Steve Gilder, environment delivery lead at TPE, said: “This is so much more than just a planter – it will provide so many benefits at Northallerton station, from increasing biodiversity and housing wildlife to reusing and attenuating rainwater, and combatting flooding.

“At TPE, we are committed to having a positive impact on the environment – and this is one of the many schemes you can expect to see on stations across our network that does just that."

According to its website BioScape offers a range of specialist planters that contain houses for hedgehogs, butterflies, bees and more. They have been designed to quickly boost biodiversity in any residential, educational, community or commercial setting.

They provide multiple integrated habitats and support a wide range of UK flora and fauna from single-celled microorganisms and fungi through to pollinators, amphibians, and small mammals.