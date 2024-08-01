The plan for Harrogate's Station Gateway and town centre have been shared with the public as the scheme takes a key step forward.

The £11 million scheme, under the transforming cities fund (TCF), aims to boost access to Harrogate’s rail and bus stations and deliver improvements to nearby public spaces.

It is part of a £44.6 million investment in North Yorkshire, which will also see a series of improvements in Selby and Skipton.

The council has published new images to show the revised scheme, which was agreed by the council’s executive in November last year.

The new designs for the Transforming Cities Fund scheme in Harrogate, with construction due to start in the autumn (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

Cllr Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said: "We have listened to public views and worked extensively on a cross-party basis with local councillors to revise the Gateway plan.

"The original scheme has been reviewed following this feedback, with Station Parade remaining open to two lanes of traffic and with no pedestrianisation of James Street.

"It represents a proposal that is deliverable and with significant benefits for all transport users: motorists, cyclists, public transport passengers and pedestrians."

There will be additional cycle parking, including parking close to the bus and railway stations. The council says there will be greater use of high-quality materials, such as Yorkshire stone paving, and feature lighting to make the town centre more appealing in the evening.

He added: "The scheme hopes to deliver high-quality public realm improvements to transform this key area of the town centre. It would see One Arch and Station Square transformed with new paving, trees, planting and lighting.

"We plan to introduce improvements for pedestrians, a short southbound cycle lane on Station Parade and a new bus lane to allow easier and quicker access to the station.

"Meanwhile, we will use innovative technology to improve the flow of traffic in this congested corridor. It means that the many crossings and traffic lights will be improved and coordinated."

Once work has started, it is anticipated to be completed by the spring of 2026. The works will be planned to keep disruption to a minimum, hence the longer timeframe for completion.

Details of the TRO can be found online at www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/traffic-regulation-orders.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: "The overall aims of the programme are to provide more accessible, affordable, and attractive greener transport options, connect people to economic and educational opportunities, and create happier and healthier communities for the future."

The two other schemes in Selby and Skipton are also scheduled to commence this financial year