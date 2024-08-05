Abdu Abdrabo claimed he was walking to work when he saw a man wielding a weapon in Lawrence Street on Saturday morning (July 27).

The 24-year-old, who lives in Tang Hall and works at Middle Feast in Lendal, told The Press he could see about four woman in dresses – likely to be going to the races – and another man who were concerned by what was happening.

“I saw there was something wrong,” he said.

Lawrence Street where the incident happened (Image: Dylan Connell)

Mr Abdrabo said he got closer and saw that the man was allegedly carrying a knife.

A passing driver saw what was happening and pulled in to phone the police, he said.

They then both approached the man.

“When he saw two people coming towards him he threw the knife away,” Mr Abdrabo claimed. “Me and the other guy were shouting: ‘Leave the knife’ and he threw the knife away.”

Abdu Abdrabo (Image: Supplied)

Mr Abdrabo said he and the other man “tried to control” the alleged attacker by calming him down at the scene until police arrived.

“We tried to get him to calm down and sit down on the floor,” he said. “At the same time, we both spoke to the police…I spoke to the police to say: ‘He has calmed down, he’ll be fine.’ I just tried to make the other people on the scene calm down because it was very scary for them.”

Mr Abdrabo praised the police who he said arrived within minutes.

“A couple of minutes later the police, who were very good, came straight away – four or five vans, in three, four minutes maximum,” he said.

'I didn’t think about what could happen to me'





Mr Abdrabo said he was not frightened by what happened.

“At this moment, I didn’t think about what could happen to me – I thought about the fear because I could see a lady crying and the others very scared,” he said, adding: “I tried my best.”

Mr Abdrabo, from Egypt originally, moved to York six years ago after living in London where he worked as a chef.

He said he had never experienced an incident like this in York before.

“I’m surprised this happened in York,” Mr Abdrabo said. “I feel sad, but it made me feel happy at the same time because the police didn’t take long to arrive.”

Mr Abdrabo thanked the man who helped him and praised the police for their actions on the day.