Karl Avison, 61, from the Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café, took part in the Macmillan Charity Race Day at York Racecourse after six months of intense training and riding out, during which he lost three stone.

He said: "I was inspired to ride in the race for a second time following my recovery from prostate cancer last year. I wanted to raise money to help people living with cancer.

The training has been hard, but the team at Jack Berry House helped with my fitness, and the team at Brian Ellison's yard was very supportive. I have been overwhelmed by the incredible level of support from friends, colleagues and local businesses, and I am proud to have smashed my initial fundraising target of £25,000."

Karl was one of a team of 12 amateur jockeys who collectively raised £224,000 by competing in the biggest race day charity fundraiser in the UK in June.

The race was won by 19-year-old event rider Louis Pern from Helmsley, and the funds will go towards a new ‘gold standard' Cancer Support Centre at York Hospital.

For being the jockey who raised the most money, Karl was presented with a print by celebrated racehorse artist David ‘Mouse' Cooper.

Karl and the Cedarbarn team raised the money through a combination of fundraising events and generous donations from local people and groups.

York Racecourse and Macmillan Cancer Support continue to work in partnership to raise vital funds for people living with cancer.