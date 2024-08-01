THE A64 eastbound has reopened after a crash an earlier closure from the A1237 York outer ring road at Copmanthorpe roundabout to the A1036 Tadcaster Road.
There was congestion to Bilbrough Top on the A64 and drivers were being asked to avoid the route if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
