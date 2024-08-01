A petition which went before a York Council transport meeting claimed careless driving had seen had fuelled a rise in incidents affecting children walking and cycling to Fishergate Primary School.

Council transport executive member Cllr Kate Ravilious said roads used to get to the school including Kent Street, between Fawcett Street and Barbican Road, were not currently safe.

But a council report stated that despite meeting the criteria for a school crossing patrol, Fishergate School’s post had been vacant for years along with others across York.

The decision made on Friday, July 19 is set to see council officers examine roads in the area and include Fishergate in its Safe Routes to School programme.

Kent Street and Blue Bridge Lane are among the roads that will be looked at.

The latter’s inclusion is in recognition of the riverside being a popular route to get to the school.

The council report stated that request for a zebra crossing at the Kent Street-Fawcett Street junction which was turned down in 2021 could also be reconsidered.

The petition, signed by 184 people, called for the council to look at measures including extending 20mph speed limits near the school, improved crossings, more signs and potential vehicle restrictions.

It stated: “There has been an increase in the number of incidents affecting children who walk or cycle to school.

“Parents have also observed an increase in careless and dangerous driving in the area.”

Cllr Ravilious, whose children attended the school and whose Fulford and Heslington ward covers it, said she was sympathetic to the concerns.

The executive member said: “The new housing development opposite the school is also changing parking and access arrangements on Blue Bridge Lane so we need to be clear it’s still safe for people and children to walk up there.”