AN ongoing police incident has closed a road through East Yorkshire.
The A164 Beverley Road is currently closed both ways due to a police incident from the B1233 Harland Way at Skidby roundabout to the A1079 for Jocks Lodge and Bentley.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
