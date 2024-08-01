AN urgent appeal has been launched to find a teenager missing from home in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police say they need to help to locate missing 17-year-old Ali who is missing from Scarborough.
Ali was last seen at 7.30pm on Dean Road in Scarborough on Tuesday (July 30).
He is described as 5ft 10 with short brown hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt and a grey zip up hooded jumper.
A police spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are taking place to locate Ali but we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
“Anyone who has seen Ali or has any further information that could help locate him, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.”
Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.
Please quote reference number 12240137049 when making a report.
