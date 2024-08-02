Ye Olde Starre Inne is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of The Press newspaper between July 22 and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Ye Olde Starre Inne, built in 1644, is in Stonegate and is believed to be the oldest licenced public house in the city.

Used as a hospital & mortuary for the soldiers during the English Civil War, it has spent much of its later life as a pub with locals, tourists, and ghosts frequenting the halls of the ancient building on a regular basis. The latter is said to include ghostly shadows of soldiers and a pair of black cats who lived at the site 300 years ago.

The bar at Ye Olde Starre Inne, York (Image: Provided)

General Manager, John Arnold, took over in January 2020, bringing his extensive experience from managing Lendal Cellars and Golden Lion in York, earning the pub the title of Greene King Pub of the Year in 2023.

John says: “When you walk down the tunnel to Ye Olde Starre Inne, there's an element of surprise. Inside, you're immersed in history and ghostly stories, greeted by our fantastic team serving delicious food and drinks.

“You can enjoy these inside or outside in our three beer gardens, with a stunning view of York Minster.”

Ye Olde Starre Inne aspires to offer options for everyone with 5-8 cask ales available at any given time, alongside a variety of spirits and wines. The pub also offers both the Greene King IPA, Abbot Ale, and its own specially brewed Ye Olde Starre Bitter on tap.

The interior at Ye Olde Starre Inne, York (Image: Provided)

They also offer a classic pub menu with staples, such as Fish and Chips, Steak and Ale Pie, and homemade onion rings, offered daily until 9pm.

Whilst the group doesn’t hold regular events, it occasionally shows live sport and prides itself on its ability to ‘create a welcoming atmosphere perfect for social gatherings and special occasions’. It is also dog friendly.

As for what keeps locals coming back, the team says: “As possibly the oldest licensed pub in York, Ye Olde Starre Inne's rich history and ghostly lore captivate both locals and visitors. The charm of our resident ghosts and our warm, inviting atmosphere keep guests coming back.”