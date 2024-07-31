North Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for information about theft which occurred at Sainsbury’s in Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, at around 8am on Monday, July 15.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A man left the store with a basket of goods and made no attempt to pay for them.

“He has also been linked to several other thefts in the store in July.”

North Yorkshire Police released an image of a man pictured on CCTV and said he may have information that will assist its investigation.

Please email hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240125535 when passing on information.