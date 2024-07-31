City of York council says it is quizzing the government to see how a planned review of transport funding will affect the construction of the York Outer Ring Road.
The move follows a review being announced by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh, who says the previous Conservative government left a major funding shortfall.
A spokesperson for City of York Council told the Press: “Following the Chancellor’s announcement of a review of transport project we are awaiting further information from the Department for Transport and Treasury.
“In April this year the planning application for improvements to York’s Outer Ring Road was approved by the Secretary of State.
“The scheme aims to reduce existing congestion, improve active travel facilities for pedestrians and cyclists as well as facilitate the movement of car journeys out of the city centre.
“The project has received funding commitments of £38 million by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, £25 million from the Department for Transport, along with additional contributions of £8.6 million (which includes the council’s own contribution of £3.6 million).
“We are in contact with government after their recent announcement to find out if these commitments have been affected and are keen to continue to work with them on this important project for the city.”
