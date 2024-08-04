RHS Harlow Carr located in Harrogate was also praised for “showcasing the best of gardening innovation”.

The publisher commented on its horticultural guide: “With the warmer weather arriving, it’s the perfect time to start planning how you’ll make the most of the UK’s great outdoors over the coming months.

“As well as the many beautiful, natural landscapes we have here in Britain, we’re also lucky to have a variety of lovely gardens, from perfectly manicured palace grounds to fragrant and colourful cottage gardens.

“These lush attractions invite you to witness their vibrant flower and plant displays and get inspiration for your own outdoor space, or simply soak up the ambience for pleasure.

“With plenty of charm and character, you'll find impressive 'outdoor rooms,' walled gardens, herbaceous borders and more at these remarkable gardens around the country.”

Country Living wrote: “One of the Royal Horticultural Society's northern flagships, Harlow Carr is an inspiring garden, showcasing the best of gardening innovation.

“There are sections devoted to different groups of plants, including a rose garden, a bulb garden and an arboretum, and plants blooming across a range of terrains, with woodlands, wildflower meadows, and rockeries.”

It added: “You can combine a visit to the garden with time exploring lovely Harrogate, the upmarket spa town where Harlow Carr is located.

“Attractions in this historic town include the Mercer Art Gallery, the Royal Pump Room Museum and of course Betty's Tearoom, a Harrogate institution, serving delicious afternoon teas.”

On Tripadvisor, someone who recently visited RHS Harlow Carr posted: “Harlow Carr is paradise on earth.

“Acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, stocked with all sorts of plants and flowers, both familiar and exotic.

“The alpine house is wonderful with lots of tiny exotic blooms.

“The whole garden is maintained to an excellent standard. For a small additional charge you can join for a whole year.”

Another added: “Our first visit to these gardens, the grounds are huge and so felt very peaceful and not overcrowded.

"Plenty to see and lots of different colours in bloom.

“The highlight for me as a newly keen birdwatcher was the bird hide. So much activity with lots of different breeds.”