JW Myers Monumental Masons Ltd of Wheldrake has roots dating back to 1701 and offers the highest quality headstones, memorial plaques, wedges and desk tablets. It also specialises in additional inscriptions and refurbishment of existing memorials.

Owner James Myers believes his firm won the Best Family Business Of The Year Award 2023 due to the products and service it offers to clients and its long standing family history within the bereavement industry.

James said: “We have a unique business that over the years has covered all aspects of working with bereaved families. This includes Coffins Makers, Grave Diggers, Funeral Directors and Monumental Masons.”

Over the past year the business has expanded and has opened a brand-new design studio where clients can visit and speak one to one with our design team.

He continued: “We have a new product line being released towards the end of the year which I’m afraid I can not divulge at this time, but I can say it will be a UK first and taking us right back to our roots over 300 years ago.”

James is not looking to expand the business any further, believing it to be as big as it wishes, always focussing on its clients and its quality of service. It is content to remain a traditional family-owned and run business, with six branches dotted around Yorkshire.

He told the Press: “Winning the award has definitely had a positive impact on our business, we have won awards before but only within the memorial industry and against other monumental masons.

“Having won The Press awards 2023 it has highlighted to a wider audience the company we are and the family history behind the business. We are very proud to be amongst the local business elite who have won these awards in the past and it is something that people still congratulate us on even now.”

To potential entrants James advises people to have confidence in their business and the products and services it offers and to highlight your unique selling point.

He said: “Focus on what sets you aside from the competition and why you believe your business deserves to win.”

James adds he wishes the best of luck to entrants, adding that this year, J W Myers Monumental Masons is very proud to sponsor the The Family Business Of The Year Award 2024.

