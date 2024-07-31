North Yorkshire Police said officers from Eastfield, Filey and Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams and a Detective Constable from Scarborough CID raided the property in Eastfield.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A 29-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Eastfield were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs following the seizure of drugs and cash from the property.”

DC Alfie Thomlinson said: “We are committed to disrupting the drug lines, deterring the dealers from operating in our towns and arresting those involved.”

Eastfield Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Dillon said: “Our communities are telling us they don’t want drugs in their neighbourhood, they don’t want their children seeing drugs on the streets, in the parks.

“We are listening to the information we are being told.

“We will continue to obtain warrants, we will continue to disrupt this criminal activity.”