The team raised important funds for the charity set up in honour of former York estate agent Nikki Waterhouse who was brutally murdered in October 2013.

A whopping £7,000 was raised from the rowers and additional sponsors, with the team also achieving the highest fundraise on the day of all teams, which means that they will be awarded an additional £100.

Rob Smith, managing director of Hunters, said: “We are very proud of the charity at Hunters, as are the founders John Waterhouse (who is still with Hunters) and Kevin Hollinrake. We look forward to our next fundraising event, which is the Hunters Nikki Waterhouse Trust Golf Day on 30th August.”

The Nikki Waterhouse Trust welcomes applications for funds from all over the United Kingdom.

Nikki loved children and so the trust in her name aims to support children and their families in times of need. The Trust has donated to children and organisations across the country.