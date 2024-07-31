After 35 years there, Nigel has stepped down from his role, but will continue to work as a consultant.

Nigel joined the firm as a Client Manager in August 1989 and was a recently qualified Chartered Accountant.

Nigel soon settled into the role despite his initial unfamiliarity with the agricultural sector and, just 18 months later, was asked to become a partner alongside David Hunter, Sydney Gee, Jonathan Holroyd, and Nigel Everard.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Prior to that, he trained and qualified with Lishman Sidwell Campbell & Price in Ripon, where he worked from 1985 to 1989.

Nigel played a vital role in the firm evolving from a partnership into a limited company in 2010. He was also instrumental in starting HGH Wealth Management Ltd, opening the office in Easingwold, extending the Filey office, now occupying nearly the whole of Club Chambers.

Nigel Atkinson said: “Over the last 35 years, I have witnessed many changes: the introduction of computers and mobile phones into the workplace, the impact of social media, and the challenges brought by Covid-19, to name a few”.

Throughout his career, Nigel specialised in agriculture, legal, solicitors, and tax sectors. The firm says his leadership was instrumental in the growth and success of Hunter Gee Holroyd, helping to expand the firm from 20 to over 40 staff members.

(Image: pic supplied)

Nigel will be remembered for his pivotal role in Hunter Gee Holroyd being named Independent Firm of the Year (Yorkshire) for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023. He was also instrumental in organising and leading charity events over the past 26 years, raising over £65,000 for local charities. In addition, Nigel served as President of the York Society of Chartered Accountants in 2012/13.

Mark Grewer, Managing Director at HGH said: "Nigel’s contributions to Hunter Gee Holroyd have been immeasurable. He has been crucial to our firm, driving growth and innovation. His commitment to excellence and his passion for the industry will be greatly missed.”

Nigel said: “I have worked with some amazing people at HGH – both the team and our clients. We have always been people-centred, and our team is our most important asset.

“I know that HGH is in safe hands with Mark, Nigel, and James as Directors, supported by a brilliant Senior Management team and amazing managers and team members. The business will continue to grow and develop, making a difference to our clients and future clients in York and North Yorkshire.”