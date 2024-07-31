North Yorkshire Police say they are trying to trace a woman after an incident at Harrogate Bus Station which happened at about 9.30pm on Wednesday (July 24).

A police spokesman said: "Two girls were waiting for a bus home when an unknown suspect verbally abused and spat at them.

"The suspect is described as approximately 30-years-old, 5'4 tall and was slim build. She was wearing dark leggings or jeans with a long purple, mauve coat on with the hood up . She also had a pink fabric mask with a flower pattern on it.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the suspect in the area, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Smith.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240133192.