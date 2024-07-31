Onebright is the UK’s largest outpatient mental healthcare provider, employing 180 of 500 staff York, as part of a network of 3,000 clinicians across the UK.

Last year, the company which provides mental health services to more than 55,000 individuals at 200 businesses, won the Employer of the Year Award.

This category is sponsored by City Cruises, the leading sightseeing, dining, and private event cruise company, promising your perfect time on the River Ouse.

Chief People Officer Katy Sawyer says winning was a “very proud moment for our team.”

Katy explained: “Our people are the most important of our business and we wouldn’t be where we are today without their collective passion for providing our clients with the best mental healthcare service.

(Image: pic supplied)

“We have proactively built a vibrant, inclusive and engaged workforce, practicing a "you said - we did" approach to all that we do. This ensures the investments we make to and for our people are directives from our people, not assumptions made on their behalf.

“We are committed to the health and wellbeing of our people, introducing a variety of activities and offerings to promote a healthy and well cared for workforce, such as , employee wellbeing champions, paid volunteering days, and even pet therapy sessions where we've enjoyed dogs on site for our people to take time out of their day to sit with and take a well earned break.”

(Image: pic supplied)

Since winning the award, Onebright introduced a 4-day working week pattern for several operational functions, a Health Cash Plan for all employees and paid volunteering days.

In the coming year, the business will keep growing and seeking out ways to support the local community.

Katy said: “We even enjoyed our first Dragon Boat Race in York, raising money for local charities York Samaritans and children's charity, The Island. We are also actively seeking further ways to promote health and wellbeing in the great city of York as part of our wider ESG strategy.”

Katy says people have reference the award in their recruitment applications and the company is proud the award has encouraged people to join them. After winning it, the company was then listed in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work for 2024.”

To prospective entrants, Katy says you have to be in it to win it.

“You've got to be in it to win it! Speak to your people and see what it is they love the most about working for your organisation and the application will write itself.”

She added: “This is a fantastic opportunity and a great way to build greater recognition of your employer brand in the wider York community.”

The Press BUSINESSiQ Awards 2024 are free to enter and open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire. They conclude with a glittering black tie dinner at the Knavesmire, this year on Friday November 29.

There are 11 categories: Small Business of the Year, sponsored by Hethertons Solicitors; Large Business of the Year, sponsored by YO1 Radio; New Business of the Year, sponsored by the NFU; Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year, sponsored by York Data Services; Business Personality of the Year, sponsored by York Racecourse; Family Business of the Year, sponsored by JW Myers Monumental Masons; Business Sustainability, sponsored by Portakabin; Business Innovation of the Year, sponsored by Fera Science Ltd; Employer of the Year, sponsored by City Cruises; Manufacturer of the Year, sponsored by Parsons Accountants; and Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Merchant Adventurers Hall.

The headline sponsor is York St John University.

The closing date for entries is Friday August 16. To enter, go to https://forms.office.com/e/RhdjnF6UFH or use the QR code.