North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Ousegate in Selby between 11am and 3pm on Monday, June 24.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police: “The victim had their handbag stolen from a locker.

“A card which was in the bag was used in various transactions in the York area on the same day.”

“We’ve issued a CCTV image of a person we would like to speak to.

“Please contact us if you recognise the person as we believe may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12240111738 when passing on information.