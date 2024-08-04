Both situated near Whitby, the seaside villages are made up of “golden” sands, “honey-coloured” cottages and “cosy” pubs to name a few.

Holiday Cars commented on its travel guide: “The UK might not be known for its tropical climate or palm-tree-fringed beaches, but our shores still have a lot to offer.

“We are made up of several islands, after all. From the chalky cliffs of the southern English beaches to the brooding, wind-whipped Scottish coast, there is a lot of ground to cover.

“Our handpicked roundup of the UK’s best seaside towns (and villages) features fascinating museums and acclaimed restaurants, as well as quintessential arcades and ice cream parlours.”

Where are the best coastal destinations in North Yorkshire?





Ranking in fourth place was the “cosy coastal retreat” of Robin Hood’s Bay

The travel experts wrote: “Tumbling down a sloping hill, Robin Hood’s Bay is the picture of an old English fishing village.

“The steep, narrow streets meander down to a sheltered bay of golden sands, brooding cliffs, and the wind-whipped North Sea.

“Robin Hood’s Bay might not offer a sun-soaked getaway, but it certainly delivers on a cosy coastal retreat, marked by windswept walks, honey-coloured cottages, and excellent pubs.

“It might be a little tricky to navigate the maze of narrow, steep streets, but getting lost is all part of the fun.

“If you do manage to catch Robin Hood’s Bay on a sunny day, then a Mr Whippy on the water’s edge is the only way to commemorate the moment.”

Further down the rankings in 16th place was the “quaint” fishing village of Staithes.

Holiday Cars shared: “With a long maritime history, Staithes embodies rural seaside charm.

“It’s just 10 miles from the ever-popular Whitby, which is known and loved for its retro-kitsch arcades, fairgrounds, and ice cream parlours.

“But if you’re looking for the complete opposite of that, you’ll find it in Staithes.

“The peaceful North Yorkshire village is full of narrow alleyways – Dog Loup Alley is the world’s most narrow alleyway at just 18 inches – cosy pubs, art galleries, and historical sights.

“Discover the area’s many coastal paths, and walk in the footsteps of Captain James Cook.”