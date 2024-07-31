Demi, 15, was reported missing after last being seen at around 6.30pm on Monday in the Woodthorpe area of the city.

North Yorkshire Police say she is around 5ft 2ins tall, slim and has reddish-black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing baggy blue trousers and a white top with straps at the time of her disappearance.

If you see her or know where she is, please call the police on 101 and speak to their control room, giving reference number 12240136069.