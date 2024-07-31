Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a 14-year-old boy missing from his home in York.
Max was reported missing after last being seen in the Huntington area at around 6.30pm on Monday (July 29).
North Yorkshire Police said he is about 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and had blond dyed hair, which is lighter than in this photo.
He may be wearing red shorts and a light green top with a logo on the front, the force added.
Police urge anyone who has seen Max or knows where he is to call 101 quoting reference number 12240136070.
