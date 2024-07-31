Max was reported missing after last being seen in the Huntington area at around 6.30pm on Monday (July 29).

North Yorkshire Police said he is about 5ft 10ins tall, of a slim build and had blond dyed hair, which is lighter than in this photo.

He may be wearing red shorts and a light green top with a logo on the front, the force added.

Police urge anyone who has seen Max or knows where he is to call 101 quoting reference number 12240136070.