Thirteen former York College pupils got together for a meal at La Vecchia Scuola, in Low Petergate, on Thursday (July 25), to reminisce about their school days.

“It was a lovely, nurturing environment,” Clare Winstanley said of the school. “It was just blissful for me.”

The 68-year-old explained that it felt as though time had passed since the class of 1974 first met each other at school but added: “No one’s changed, they all look the same.

“We didn’t look old enough to have left school 50 years ago.”

Clare said it was “super to see everyone”, adding: “One of the girls said it was nice to see the women we’d become.

“We all have very happy memories.

“We’re going to meet again when we’re 70 in two years.”

During her school days, the now grandmother lived in Bolton Percy, near Tadcaster, and commuted into York.

Clare said she enjoyed a “very, very happy two years” at York College which came after her time at a boarding school where she was bullied.

She later passed the 11 plus exam and won a scholarship to study at York College’s senior school.

Clare, who now lives in Huddersfield, describes York College as a “springboard” for her career.

She studied English at Durham University after leaving school then worked as a teacher and university tutor before retiring.