Transport Secretary Louise Haigh confirmed the move, blaming the previous Conservative government for leaving a “£22 billion public spending gap this year alone – £2.9 billion of which is unfunded transport commitments.”

It follows Chancellor Rachel Reeves also axing £800 million of “unfunded” transport projects the previous day, again accusing the Conservatives of leaving a financial ‘black hole.’

The chancellor also announced the axing of the £500million Restoring Your Railways Fund, which was to give £3.5million to the £24million Haxby Station project, placing its future also in jeopardy.

Ms Haigh said: “As the Chancellor informed Parliament, I am commissioning an internal review of DfT’s capital spend portfolio. We will bring in external expertise and move quickly to make recommendations about current and future schemes.

“This review will support the development of our new long-term strategy for transport, developing a modern and integrated network with people at its heart and ensuring that transport infrastructure can be delivered efficiently and on time.”

In York, planning permission for the first phase of the Outer Ring Road dualling from the A19 to the Little Hopgrove roundabout was granted in March. However, work on the scheme, which relies on £25million from the Department for Transport, has yet to start.

The city’s Liberal Democrats have demanded central government urgently clarifies the future of the project, saying it is vital for York, affecting the city’s wider transport network, housing and commercial development.

Lib Dem Group Transport spokesperson Cllr Stephen Fenton said: “This is a necessary infrastructure project that will help reduce congestion, reduce car journeys through the city centre alongside improving active travel infrastructure.

“This project is vital for York’s surrounding villages as it will improve their connectivity and help to create the conditions to support more reliable public transport. The proposed dualling is also critical in ensuring that planned and proposed new development in the north of the city can be accommodated without bringing the city to a total standstill.”

Conservative group leader on the city council, Cllr Chris Steward said the Conservatives are committed to the scheme.

Cllr Steward continued: “It was clear ahead of the general election that a Labour government would jeopardise projects like Haxby Railway Station, York Central and dualling the Ring Road.

“It is deeply concerning how quickly they've broken their promises to residents in York and many are worried about what promise will be broken next.

“On the Council, the Conservative Group will be a loud voice keeping dualling the Ring Road firmly on the agenda and pushing the project forward so we can finally end grid lock and get York moving again.”

In March, before he was elected, York Outer’s new Labour MP Luke Charters posted on his website: “I am in favour of the planning application to dual York’s ring road.

“If I had a pound for every time the Tories promised to dual the ring road over the last 14 years, we’d have the money to invest in an entire tram system too!

“The scheme is not perfect. But we cannot afford any more delay – it is time to get on with delivery.”

However, he told the Press this week: “I cannot comment any further than the Department for Transport have. I will not participate in unhelpful speculation, as it is time that we restored honesty and integrity in our politics. “