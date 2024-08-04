A policeman smelt the drug and traced it to Anthony Cairns, 36, who was sitting in the beer garden of the New Inn in Selby, said Rachael Landin, prosecuting.

He searched him under the misuse of drugs legislation – and found a BB gun.

“Do you think I am walking around with a gun for no reason?” Cairns told the police officer as he was arrested.

He had previously served a prison sentence for possessing an imitation firearm and for having an offensive weapon in public, said Ms Landin.

Anthony Cairns (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Ms Landin said Cairns was at the pub in the early evening of June 3. As the policeman approached he seemed to throw something away that officers believe was several bags of cannabis.

After he was arrested and before he arrived at Fulford Road Police Station, he told a police officer: “You just caught me with a strap” and “Charge me I don’t give a ……” “Strap” can be slang for a gun.

Later, when he was interviewed he gave a prepared statement and then refused to answer questions. He denied making the comments about “walking around with a gun” and being “caught with a strap”.

An example of a BB gun (Image: CAMBS POLICE)

York Crown Court heard Cairns was jailed for six months at Sheffield Crown Court for possessing an imitation firearm alongside sentences for affray and cannabis and on February 14, 2023, he was given an eight-month prison sentence for having an offensive weapon in public.

His 16 previous convictions also include crimes of criminal damage, being drunk and disorderly and public order offences.

Defence barrister Nicholas Hammond said Cairns would go and live with his partner when he was released from prison. He had mental health issues and intended to “fully engage” with his local mental health team.

Judge Simon Hickey told Cairns that if he is charged with and convicted of cannabis offences relating to his actions on June 4, the judge in that case will take the four-month sentence into consideration when passing sentence.