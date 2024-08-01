TAKE any typical day at this time - such as July 30.

Looking through the schedules for the five main channels, there are no less than 63 repeated programmes including two on BBC1, and a programme there from 22.40 until 00.10, recalling the day's events at the Olympics, ostensibly which is a "repeat".

Is this really what we pay our licence fee for?

R Hutchinson,

Sherwood Grove,

Beckfield Lane,

York

---

Research rather than protest answer to climate change

ANTHONY Day writes with passion about the need to halt climate change (Letters, The Press, July 30).

I agree that climate change is an urgent problem that must be addressed.

But I do not think that this can be done by shouting in people's ears and making their flesh creep.

I do not care to be shouted at. Nor will climate change be addressed by stunts more likely to alienate the public than to convert them.

I think that the answer will lie in a series of scientific and technical schemes which, taken together, could moderate climate change.

One possibility would be the development of hydrogen as a fuel. Unlike hydrocarbons, it burns completely, only leaving a little water.

But most hydrogen is obtained from hydrocarbons.

It can be obtained from water-green hydrogen. But at present the process is costly, and cannot be done at scale.

Just Stop Oil could remedy this by raising money with which to fund research leading to the production of green hydrogen at scale.

I think that Just Stop Oil has an image problem. Although they are serious of purpose, the performance of stunts will merely hide that purpose.

The sponsoring of research could help alleviate climate change, and present the protestors in a better light.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb, York

---

Pensioners to pay for Labour's pay deals

LABOUR’S first move in power is to grant pay rises of up to 22 per cent to their pals in the public sector, paid for by those with no political clout, such as going on strike – pensioners – the oldest members of our community.

One struggles to think of a more diabolic, cowardly shameful, decision selecting the country’s weakest, poorest section in society to bear the cost. Compassionate socialism – don’t make me laugh; Starmer and Reeves don’t know the meaning of such a virtue.

Also, recent disclosures reveal yet another government appointed quango, the Care Quality Commission, is deemed to be not fit for purpose, along with civil servants at the Ministry for Works and Pensions losing over £600m due to miscalculations, together with an army of highly paid managers all with fancy titles, but don’t know the difference between a biopsy and a bed pan but are entrusted to run the NHS.

All this begs the questions, is there any competence left within the public sector.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby

---

Uncomfortable truths in our 'broken' NHS

WES Streeting says the NHS is broken and that mending it will involve sharing uncomfortable truths.

For example there are far too many managers and governors with the latter usually more concerned about personal agendas than being there to help improve hospital and patient outcomes.

Moreover governors are supposed to hold management to account. Sadly their competence levels often inhibit this and managers think they know best anyway. No wonder hospitals are in a mess with staff and patients suffering the results of leadership failings and governor ignorance and arrogance.

John D Brian,

Moorfield Way,

York

---

