Targets to be imposed by central government seek a trebling of housebuilding in North Yorkshire, with an increase of a fifth in York.

Under current rules, North Yorkshire has a target of 1,361 homes a year, but under Labour’s new housing target, this would increase to 4,232 homes a year.

The York target would increase from 1,020 homes a year to 1,251 homes a year.

The move has been branded “absolute madness” by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, though defended by Labour politicians as necessary to make housing more affordable.

Nationally, the new Labour government has announced an increase in the housebuilding target from 300,000 a year nationally, to 370,000 a year, to help deliver 1.5million new homes by 2029.

Currently, around 200,000 homes are built every year, leading to a housing crisis fuelled by Britain’s fast-growing population.

Measures to boost housing supply include making it easier to build on low-quality Green Belt land, to be reclassified as ‘Grey Belt.’

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputising for York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, said the combined authority's ambitions ‘tie in’ with the proposed government targets,

Cllr Kilbane said: “Plans to ease rules on developing grey belt and brownfield land will also provide valuable opportunities to address our region’s housing needs as well as providing land for vital infrastructure, where appropriate.

“We believe quality, affordable homes support local prosperity which in-turn feeds in to the wider UK economy. The increased flexibility provided to us under the proposals mean we will be able to achieve the new targets across our primarily rural geography as well as urban areas.

"At YNYCA we look forward to working closely with City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council to establish how best we can meet the needs of residents right across our region.”

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell says the proposed changes will deliver truly affordable and social housing to meet the needs of families.

The MP says in separate discussions, the Government has made it clear that well-advanced Local Plans will continue as they are. York has gone 68 years without one and its current draft plan must now be “put to the top of the Minister’s in tray to sign off.”

Ms Maskell said: “I welcome Labour’s ambition on housing so that people across York can get the housing they need. Today’s (Tuesday’s) announcement will mean that people will be able to get the home they could have only dreamed of in the past, and importantly, those that rent will be able to access council housing as we get local authorities building again.

“After 14 years of waiting, Labour is getting Britain building again, meeting the needs of families and communities, and ensuring that the inequality driven by housing is tackled. We now have much work to do to ensure that we create capacity in the construction industry. We also need to train young people to work in the construction industry as well as securing the materials which are needed.”

However, Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, a range of targets affecting various local authorities.

The shadow business secretary has branded the proposed increase for North Yorkshire as “absolute madness.”

“This will undermine the much good work already being done by North Yorkshire Council to deliver affordable homes across the county as local communities will resist development on this scale.”

Mr Hollinrake, who co-founded the Hunters estate agency chain, also told the Press: “It’s insane, it’s undeliverable, we have to take communities with us. It will mean large swathes of North Yorkshire concreted over.”

He put this down to Labour’s belief “centralised command” adding “York is the biggest problem” concerning housing, yet it’s target has increased just 20%.

Cllr Chris Steward, leader of the Conservative Group on City of York Council, has demanded action from York’s Labour council.

He said: “Hundreds of applications remain stalled in City of York Council's planning department. Rather than lecture local authorities around the country, I advise Labour get their house in order locally to clear the backlog to help local families on the property ladder.

"In contrast, the Conservatives kickstarted the York Central brownfield development after decades of delay with millions of pounds worth of funding. It will deliver thousands of new homes in the heart of our city with good quality jobs nearby.



"I fear Labour are discovering real action is harder to deliver than constant protest."

For York’s Liberal Democrats, its housing spokesperson Cllr Darryl Smalley accused Labour of “ripping up” York’s Local Plan, “adding an extra 6000 houses with zero consultation whatsoever.”

“It is disgraceful that York Outer’s MP describes York residents concerned about transport, health, and education infrastructure as “blockers”. Instead of riding roughshod over communities we need housing development that reflects local needs and addresses concerns over access to GP appointments and transport."

He demanded York’s Labour councillors and MPs ‘come clean’ and say which bits of the Green belt should be built on.

Cllr Smalley added: “Everyone accepts the need to build more homes, as too many families and young people are being priced out of York – but we had a plan, backed by the public, which achieved that balance. Labour’s attempt to concrete over York’s green spaces must be stopped.”

