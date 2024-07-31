Organisers have hailed this year’s York Proms as a success.
A sold-out crowd filled Museum Gardens on Sunday (July 28) to listen to the orchestra, conducted by Ben Crick.
They waved flags as music played from classical greats, famous operas and films which could be heard across York.
A firework display lit up the skies afterwards, bringing the night to a close.
Organiser Rebecca Newman said she was “absolutely thrilled” with the success of this year’s York Proms – particularly as heavy rain hit last year’s event, leading to fears that it wouldn’t be able to go ahead.
“Another sell-out crowd and this time the weather was very kind to us,” Rebecca said. “It was a balmy summer evening and with the date being the latest summer date we've ever had, the night fell earlier and the stage lights, big screen and fireworks really came into their own.
“Everyone pulled together to make it happen and I was humble by their efforts.”
Rebecca praised those who came to the event, saying: “We had no security issues and the gate teams managed get everyone who had queued into the gardens within an hour and a quarter of the gates opening, which is an incredible result for so many people.
“We have a great crowd who are always in good spirits but patient and respectful of the gardens and the staff, so that helps a lot.”
Tenor Joshua Baxter and soprano Jane Burnell performed with the opera at Museum Gardens.
They are both currently performing with Buxton Opera.
Joshua, who is in his early 30s, studied at the Royal Academy of Music and performs across the UK and Europe.
Jane, who studied at Leeds College of Music and then the Royal Northern College of Music, is in her mid-20s and has made her professional debut this year.
Rebecca said she is “definitely one to watch”.
People enjoyed picnics and on-site catering at the event, which included drinks supplied by Acaster Malbis brewery Ainsty Ales.
Recommended reading:
- Singin' in the rain: York Proms defy the wet weather
- 'Nobody loses, surely?' - Major music gigs could be regular events in York park
Rebecca said she aims to use local suppliers whenever possible.
“I take every opportunity to source suppliers from York and the surrounding area wherever possible and champion the amazing businesses we have in our area,” she explained.
To coincide with the showcase, this month the York Proms released a podcast to share how the community has expanded since the first event in 2017.
Rebecca hopes to grow this podcast further.
“There is so much to the York Proms that we can celebrate, aside from the music, including the history of the gardens and the people who make it possible," she said.
For more information about York Proms, visit the event’s website: www.yorkproms.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here