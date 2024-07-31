All Saints Church in Kirkbymoorside was filled with smoke after the altar cloth and underlying woodwork in the Lady Chapel was burnt.

The incident occurred between 1.30pm and 5 pm yesterday (Tuesday) following a lunchtime concert.

A spokesperson for the church said: "The police are involved and the crime reference is 30072024-0436.

"If any businesses or homeowners have CCTV or Ring doorbell cameras which would cover the two entrance points to All Saints please get in touch with the church office or call North Yorkshire Police with details and the reference number.

"This is not something we have had to ask from our townsfolk before and if it was accidental please get in touch to make amends.

"The church is open to all who need a space for contemplation, peace and refuge. It is there for the worst times of our lives and to celebrate the best times. Religion aside, it is there for all.

"Whoever did this or witnessed it, hopefully at some point, you come to realise the true cost and consequences of this reckless behaviour. Damage to public spaces and services affect more people than you realise, perhaps someone close to you who needed some help or refuge that day.

"Let’s keep our community strong."