Judi, 89, who grew up in York in the 1930s and 1940s, will be talking about her life story with her friend, celebrated author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, at the Grand Opera House.

The pair are bringing their sell-out show, I Remember it Well, to York's Grand Opera House on Thursday, October 10.

The show has already been a sell out in London's West End and at the Royal Albert Hall.

A spokesperson said: "Dame Judi will join her friend Gyles on a rollercoaster trip down memory lane as together they explore the legendary actress’s extraordinary life, from her childhood in York in the 1930s to her latest Oscar nomination in 2022.

"You can expect moments from Shakespeare and anecdotes galore – stories, sonnets and surprises – in what promises to be a two-hour party of lifetime."

The theatre date will mark a rare appearance of Judi to her home city.

1957 York Mystery Plays Judy Dench and other members of the cast at the Nativity scene..YEP PIC.

She grew up with her parents, Eleanora and Reginald Arthur Dench (who was a GP), at the family home in Heworth with two brothers Peter and Jeffery. She attended The Mount School - where she revisited in 2000 to lay the foundation stone for a new school sports hall.

In the year 2000, the actress - who now lives down south - returned to York to receive the honour 'Millennium Person of the Present' award at the city's Mansion House.

Although not living in York, Judi kept informed about local issues and concerns. In June 2000, Judi wrote to the City of York Council protesting at plans to cull 50 Canadian geese in Rowntree Park.

Two years later she returned to be made an Honorary Freeman of the City of York. During this visit, she visited the Jorvik Centre to meet its 13 millionth visitor, Nick Horner of Wigginton.

Judi cut her acting teeth in amateur dramatics by taking part in the York Mystery Plays in the 1950s. In the 1954 Mystery Plays, Judi played an angel alongside Kenneth Parsons who played Adam and Jane Southern as Eve. Three years later, she played the role of the Virgin Mary in the 1957 Mystery Plays.

Judi made her first professional stage appearance in September of 1957.

She married fellow actor Michael Williams in 1971 - and our archive has a photo of the happy couple in York, outside the art gallery at Exhibition Square in 1973. They remained together until his death from cancer in 2001. She has one child, daughter Finty Williams, who was born in 1972 and also became an actress, and one grandson.

1973 pic of Judi Dench and her husband Michael Williams in York.

Judi, regarded as one of Britain's best actresses, has amassed a myriad of accolades over her lengthy career, including an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Golden Globe Awards, four British Academy Television Awards, six British Academy Film Awards and seven Olivier Awards.

Gyles Brandreth has also had a colourful career, not only as a broadcaster and writer but as a former Tory politician. He has worked as a television presenter, theatre producer, journalist, author, publisher and public speaker.

He was a presenter for TV-am's Good Morning Britain in the 1980s, and has been regularly featured on Channel 4's game show Countdown and the BBC's The One Show. On radio, he makes frequent appearances on the BBC Radio 4 programme Just a Minute.

Tickets go on sale for ATG+ members on Thursday, August 1, at 10am and on general sale at 10am Friday, August 2. Tickets can be purchased at atgtickets.com/york.